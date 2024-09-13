It's apparent Anthony Allen was a great man, one reinforced by this writer's personal experience with him. Allen was the type of guy who connected with people and maintained relationships. He was special. As such, it was thought Allen, who passed this week, September 10th, sadly his 57th birthday, should be remembered by actual Georgetown classmates. On The Hilltop, there has been no lack of positivity relative to knowing Allen. A native of Port Arthur, TX, while in that southern Texas town Allen did work, starring at Lincoln High School and leading that institution to a pair of Longhorn State titles. Add Texas 'Mr. Basketball' accolades in 1986.



(Photo by @JuliaGGAllen)

As a Hoya), on court he averaged 2.2 points on 50% shooting, also pulling down 2.3 boards each time during his '86-90, spanning career. Yet don't think stat contributions communicate his benefit to Hoya Hoops: Per his Hoya HC, Hall of Famer John Thompson, Allen "was a smart player", one he dubbed "competitive...the kind of guy that was a very good defensive player, and a lot of the things we tried to do predicated on a person being a team player as well as a person who could rebound and defend. Anthony could do those things, and that was very important., according to campus newspaper, The Hoya. Find their submission below,. More accompanies it, including a write up delivered on Premium Court and penned by HoyaReport.com foundational member Laidbackcoach - a great friend of Allen's since they were on campus together - with social media comments interspersed throughout. Hats off for Anthony Allen. The world lost one we needed. (Get to Premium Court for more)

(Photo by @NJHoyas)

Friends Are Taking It Hard

Laidbackcoach's heartfelt posting of his great friend, Anthony Allen: I did not want to post this information earlier because it had not gone public. It now has. Anthony Allen, Hoyas Class of 90, passed away suddenly last night. Anthony was a very good defensive basketball player for the Hoyas as a shot blocking reserve F/C. Anthony was an even better human. He had many talents beyond basketball. He was a singer, a musician, a tech wiz, and an amazing cook, especially with a BBQ. Probably made the best macaroni and cheese I had ever eaten. He was a devoted Christian and pastor. He was one of the kindest and most generous people you could know. A true gentle giant, who was always positive and uplifting. He served GU not only as a student athlete but as a long term GUPS Officer. I hope the University will honor his service the way he deserves. I was privileged to call Anthony a good friend for over 35 years. The world today needs more, not less, Anthony Allens. He will be missed not only by me but by many others, especially his wife and four children. We lost a great man last night.

(Photo by laidbackcoach/X/Twitter)

The Hoya's 16 Year Old Look at Allen

The Hoya, one of Georgetown's student newspapers, published an interesting look at Allen in 2008. For this Anthony Allen must read, click here.





Twitter/X Responses