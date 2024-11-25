This and That: St. Francis

Pressers, including Georgetown's - HC Ed Cooley, grad forward Micah Peavy , junior guard Jayden Epps - and Donny Lind, St. Francis' head coach, were initially published on Premium Court . As a solid to Rivals.com subscribers, the Hoyas' session is included below.

A number of observations were made during Georgetown's 82-65 downing of visiting St. Frances (2-5). The Hoyas, are now 4-1 on the season.

Cooley's guys raced to a 15 point lead, being up 12 with around nine minutes before intermission. Then a lid grew over the bucket, as Georgetown ended up being down three with a minute, 14 seconds before halftime. At the buzzer, G'Town led merely 37-36. For those counting, that's a 21-9, scoring run for St. Francis.

What happened?

Cooley initially credited a lack of reserve production, noting "I'm very disappointed when we went with a substitution pattern. I don't think we had any chemistry or rhythm". Wound into the swoon was also foul trouble from freshman big Thomas Sorber (nine points, five rebounds).

There was also a key adjustment made, one Cooley's guys faltered with - a 2-3 zone.

"I was" answered Cooley, when he was asked ff his team's zone stumble was shocking. "In all transparency, we haven't worked on zone much. It's something we have to compare for, as we know our next couple of opponents, may play some zone.

"We probably had 15-20 minutes working on it. They haven't shown a lot of zone, so that was good by their coach, putting it out there and seeing what it does.

"I thought we impacted it enough, to get them to change defenses. Any coaches that change defenses, can keep a coach off guard.

"Again when you're preparing, you only have so many hours to prepare. We'll be prepared when the next zone comes"

Cooley credited his team's defense, led by Peavy (24p, 3r, 3s) and Epps (21p, 6r). To him, both, defensively in the second half, were "elite, elite".

Lind commented on his zone thusly: It was two fold, Probably the most zone we've played all year (ratifying Cooley's assessment)...Try and rest some guys...Due to our injury situation, our rotation wasn't as deep and wanted to keep certain guys on the floor as much as possible. And also, because of their size".