The Hoya Nation is a rather small, yet vocal cohort, a group of fans who love to express their thoughts on Georgetown Basketball. Constantly. Much of this communication occurs on the Hoya Street, on Twitter/X.



For close to a decade, much of it hasn't been glowing platitudes to Hoya Hoops: Between 1972 and 2015, 29 NCAA Tournament berths were earned, yet since, only one was secured, a sojourn precipitated by an improbable BIG EAST Tournament, winning four games in that number of nights, championship run Highlighting the futility is a 2-39 BIG EAST game mark over the past two seasons. There simply hasn't been much to cheer for.



Ed Cooley's first game as Hoya head coach witnessed a significant change - students showed up for the team's 94-57 take down of visiting Le Moyne, while general fans flooded social media. Most acknowledged the foe's challenges - a North East Conference member in it's first year of NCAA Division I competition. But the consensus is things have changed, from on court competence to a willingness and humility requesting/convincing fan attendance.



