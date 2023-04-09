Georgetown recently received a commitment from Meridian, Idaho native and versatile 6-foot-9, Closs of 2023 Southern California Academy forward Drew Fielder. Fielder an inside-outside scoring presence, is also able put the ball on the deck and apply a guard's skill set with his game. He's far from today's stretch four types, being a physical, boards-crashing piece who levitates above the rim with relative ease.

Like also recently committed high schooler, '24 guard Kayvaun Mulready, it was Fielder's strong connection with newly minted Georgetown coach Ed Cooley and desire to be coached by him that led to his commitment flip; both Fielder and Mulready were Providence commits.

With Mulready and Fielder now DC-bound, the incoming Hoya freshmen class is shaping into essentially the same one Cooley had while at Providence.

Garwey Dual, a 6-foot-5, '23 hard-attacking point guard with length and defensive versatility, still seems on the fence. He recently backed out of his commitment to Providence strictly due to the coaching change, albeit his trust in Cooley doesn't seem to mirror that of Fielder and Mulready.

Dual, who visited the Hoyas last month, also recently visited St. John's, which has invested a lot into him as Rick Pitino and the new staff looks to get some momentum rolling as they usher in a new era.

Mulready displayed an ability to guard the 1-4 this past season at Worcester Academy. While he's most formidable in the passing lanes, he's able to guard on the ball and off the ball.

While the roster upheaval at Georgetown is still in process, Mulready has the positional size and ready made intangibles to be an instant impact guy at Georgetown.