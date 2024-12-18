Mack is Making it Happen

When then Harvard freshman Malik Mack decided to join Georgetown last spring, his 17.2 points per game average was celebrated, as was an academic predigree sufficient for Georgetown's academic workload. Observers felt HC Ed Cooley landed his lead guard. Mack's addition was a source of hope and excitement.

Was the support, warranted? It looks like things are headed in that direction.

Initially, it was apparent Mack could score, dropping double figures in eight of ten games, with 16 points being achieved three times, for a present average of 12.3 ppg. It's been clear the 6'1" DMV native, a graduate of St. John's College HS (DC) and Team Takeover (Nike) alum can put the ball in the cup at all three levels.

What was also obvious, is Mack was largely looking to score the ball, get buckets, rack up numbers. Not to say he didn't pass, just that dropping shots was a priority. Kind of illustrating this point is absent the very last game, a win over rivalry Syracuse on the road, his assist/turnover ratio of 35:22, or 1.59 assists to 1 turnover. Pedestrian numbers at best.

Prior to the Syracuse tilt, Mack revealed this made sense.

"At Harvard i was more so, a scoring guard" shared Mack during a media availability. "Had the ball in my hands, a ton. I have the ball in my hands here as well, but I had it a bit more at Harvard. i was asked to kind of score the ball or get the assist almost every possession.

"I think here, it's different" continued Mack, who cited "guys around me" as being significant. Specifically he has "a couple more ball handlers around me, a post presence", with the effect being "now it's more being a point guard, being able to find my guys , facilitate, lead and score when I have to".



