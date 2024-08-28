Lewis to Announce Landing Spot
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley and staff have pursued Nyk Lewis for a significant period of time. They've long coveted this Class of 2025 lead guard, one who stars with Gonzaga College (DC) and Te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news