Yesterday was more newsworthy than just a win so to speak, as Ed Cooley's Georgetown Hoyas garnered the school's first non-BIG EAST conference win away from home since December, 2019. That victory at SMU, also stands as the last time a non-league Power 5 team was taken down on the road. For those counting that's around four seasons and greater than 120 games transpiring between then and now. And you can't forget equaling the win total, seven, of last year in it's entirety as noteworthy. Taking down Notre Dame, 73-68 in overtime, traveling to South Bend, IN was kind of a big thing for Ed Cooley, in his first year coaching G'Town. And it was far from certain. "These two young men are growing right in front of our eyes and i couldn't be more proud as we get ready to start BIG EAST play" said Cooley afterward, noting sophomore Rowan Brumbaugh and freshman Drew Fielder's collective work. In his mind "without these two guys here, we don't win the game"

Ed Cooley has been coachjing Rowan Brumbaguh hard. (ron bailey)

Fielder, a forward, dropped 16 points, half in first half action, including going 5-7 from the field, 4-5 on three balls. Add three rebounds to his contribution. Brumbaugh authored a 15 point, four rebound, three helper statline. The former logged 24 minutes, the latter 34. Making their performance more crucial was the absence of a nearly 19 points a game scorer - tops on the team and among BIG EAST players - in sophomore guard Jayden Epps. He didn't travel to South Bend, with Cooley previously saying if his sickness abated and Epps returned to 100%, he could join the squad this Tuesday at Butler, each squad's first league contest of 2023-24, or Saturday's tilt with Top 10 nationally ranked, Marquette. Cooley also reiterated Brumbaugh and Fielder have physical concerns as well, with "Let me say this about these two guys here. It's been a battle. He's (Fielder) has battling with his legs and knees all season long; Drew Fielder gave us an incredible, incredible push today. And is getting better. Rowan is dealing with some illness, bouncing back". The Hoyas scrapped down nine with 2:42 remaining in first half action, tying the score at intermission, only to surge ahead nine themselves, the clock reading 12:17 in back half. For those counting, that''s a 25-7 run. How'd they do it? "Just our emotional makeup" powered the team, confessed Cooley. "Sometimes when you're building and growing, you gotta act like you've been there. That's what i was trying to challenge my guys. "Again we're one the road, down a couple of warriors. We found a way". Cooley on when he believed his team prevailed: "I thought we won the game today with two open shots in overtime. One being Styles from the left corner, and Ish Massoud in the left slot on that side of the floor". Styles, a junior forward, managed 13 points, five rebounds, while Massoud logged 13 points and six rebounds. Cooley also highlighted an overtime scenario immensely important to victory: With 76 seconds in overtime, Massoud hit his Cooley aforementioned long ball, pushing G'Town up 70-68, the announced crowd of 7,140 was stunned.



Drew Fielder got busy yesteday. (ron bailey)

It gets better. After a pair of Burton free throw misses sandwiched G'Town's timeout, Brumbaugh missed a jumper, the clock stating just 14 seconds, ND boasting ball possession. irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry called timeout with just nine seconds to play, on the backside opting to feed Burton at the far back court. The Domer's best offensive creator, Burton raced down court, receiving more or less a high ghost screen from sophomore center Kebba Njiea.. Burton, still zooming, continued into the paint before receiving resistance from primary defender Breumbaugh, and junior forward/center Supreme Cook, who was in drop coverage. Burton saw the defenders and pivoted, passing to Nijea beyond the arc in near replace position. Cook then made an eye-popping play, helping stop Burton from getting to the cup, AND defending NJie's shot, actually deflecting the ball. Recounting festivities, Cooley remarked "Last play we had been switching. and I thought Shrews did a great job popping #14 (Kebba Njie, sophomore center). He had a wide open look, and Supreme, he looked like Pat Ewing out there on the rejection, he really did. That was a helluva block...Kudos to Supreme and his reaction, cause he did tip it. And Rowan making two free throws sealed it". As is his wont, Cook was Cooley's top rebounder, snatching a game tops nine caroms. His team shot 41.5% from the field, 45.5% beyond the arc. In overtime, GU enjoyed a 10-6 scoring advantage. Shrewsburty, in his initial season coaching ND, saw his team lead 35-33 at intermission, notch 39.4% and 25% from the field and three point line, respectively, though got hot early from deep sinking two of three in starting action. Markus Burton, a freshman guard, made one of those shots, eventually contributing 17 game best points for Notre Dame, now 4-6. Sophomore forward Tae Davis led the Irish with seven boards. The irish next lace 'em up against Citadel, who they welcome this Tuesday, 6p CST. Georgetown, standing 7-4, is also 1=0 on their three tilt, Midwestern road trip. Next up is a quick in-state jaunt to Indianapolis, where Butler awaits. Tuesday's tip-off is 530p EST.







