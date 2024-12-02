Hoyas To Play With Retrievers

After defeating Albany 100-58 on Saturday, just a scant 48 hours later Georgetown's Hoyas re-take the court for another America East Conference foe. Particulars:

Ed Cooley coaches the Hoyas, who are paced in scoring by grad wing Miach Peavy (15.9 ppg), leading a trio of other double figure scoring performers: rookie big man Thomas Sorber (14.7 ppg), junior guard Jayden Epps' (13.6 ppg) along with 13 points each time out via sophomore guard Malik Mack.

in terms of rebounding, the precocious Srober is tops at nine per game.

Led by Bryce Johnson's 15.9 ppg, UMBC, two more of HC Jim Ferry's guys make double figure scoring in senior guard Macus Banks (13.3 ppg) and 10.8 ppg via Josh Odunowo, a grad forward. Banks' 5.1 rebounds each game are tops among Retrievers.

Circle back for game coverage.



