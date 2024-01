Georgetown having last bested DePaul, while Seton Hall taking down BIG EAST frontrunners Marquette, Providence and UConn in three of their four league games have both team's feeling positive about facing each other, tonight. Hoya HC Ed Cooley alluded as much after his team took down visiting DePaul, noting he and the program were "excited to play one of the hottest teams in the country here on Tuesday with Seton Hall", a tilt "That will be a really old school BIG EAST, junkyard dog, NFL put on the football pads out there, first and 10 on almost every possession. So our players are going to have to get prepared, push them mentally and physically".

Who are statistical player leaders?



Cooley gets 17.2 ppg from sophomore guard Jayden Epps, the conference's fourth highest mark. Kadary Richmond, a senior Seton Hall guard gets 15.7 ppg, landing him first on the Pirates, eighth among BIG EAST guys.



Board-wise, junior forward/center Supreme Cook paces Cooley's cats with 8.1 rpg, the conference's fourth highest mark. Jaden Bediako of Seton Hall equals both marks; he's a grad center.



