Hoyas Hope to Avoid Futile Mark
The last time Georgetown and DePaul tangled on January 6th, dubbed the 'Bum Bowl' as both were then fixtures in the BIG EAST Conference's basement. The Hoyas narrowly prevailed 68-65, winning without leading scorer Jayden Epps.
Today, some of that dynamic remains, as Georgetown faces DePaul in Chicago today, both teams still struggling and owning the last two, BIG EAST standing slots. In fact, neither has won a conference game since their initial meeting. From DePaul's perspective, a coaching change has been realized, with results remaining similar.
Clearly this tilt is yet again, the battle to not be the conference's last team. It must be important for all to avoid losing 'Bum Bowl II'. Being 11th or last in the conference is kryptonite.
Basic game information stands:
What: Georgetown (8-18/1-14/10th in BIG EAST) at DePaul (3-23/0-15/11th)
Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
When: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 6p EST
Tix: Seats can be had, starting at $1 each!
Broadcast: CBS Sports Network, Team 980
Stats: GUHoyas.com
Chat: Premium Court
When it comes to team statistics:
|Stats
|G'town/BIG EAST Rank
|DePaul/BIG EAST Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
71.5 ppg/10th
|
64.5 ppg/11th
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
77.4 ppg/10th
|
81.5 ppg/11th
|
Field Goal %
|
41.6%/11th
|
42%/10th
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
34.2%/6th
|
32.9%/9th
|
Effective FG%
|
48.5%/10th
|
47.5%/11th
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
34.4 rpg/9th
|
29.8 rpg/11th
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.5 apg/10th
|
12.1 apg/11th
|
Pace
|
67.7/8th
|
69.6/6th
Individually, the statistical array has a similar flow; Georgetown, coached by Ed Cooley in his first year on the assignment, bests DePaul, yet with a few exceptions doesn't make as much noise as other teams.
Leading Cooley's crew in scoring remains sophomore guard Jayden Epps, putting up 17.8 ppg, landing fourth in the BIG EAST, a great showing. Next guy up, junior forward Dontrez Styles, barely made the conference's Top 25 listing, placing 25th via 13 ppg. For comparison purposes, Chico Carter, a graduate guard is top Blue Demon at 11.5 ppg, landing him outside of Top 25 consideration (28th).
A similar dynamic exists in rebounding, where interim DePaul head coach Matt Brady has replaced Tony Stubblefield in that role, while enjoying a conference ranked 36th boarding total produced by senior forward Desean Nelson (3.8 rpg). Compare that to G'Town's junior big Supreme Cook, who slots fifth league wide via 8.3 ppg.
Be sure return for more coverage!