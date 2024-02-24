The last time Georgetown and DePaul tangled on January 6th, dubbed the 'Bum Bowl' as both were then fixtures in the BIG EAST Conference's basement. The Hoyas narrowly prevailed 68-65, winning without leading scorer Jayden Epps.



Today, some of that dynamic remains, as Georgetown faces DePaul in Chicago today, both teams still struggling and owning the last two, BIG EAST standing slots. In fact, neither has won a conference game since their initial meeting. From DePaul's perspective, a coaching change has been realized, with results remaining similar.

Clearly this tilt is yet again, the battle to not be the conference's last team. It must be important for all to avoid losing 'Bum Bowl II'. Being 11th or last in the conference is kryptonite.



Basic game information stands:



What: Georgetown (8-18/1-14/10th in BIG EAST) at DePaul (3-23/0-15/11th)



Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL



When: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 6p EST



Tix: Seats can be had, starting at $1 each!



Broadcast: CBS Sports Network, Team 980



Stats: GUHoyas.com



When it comes to team statistics:

