Fairfield Starts Cap 1 Slate Today

Micah Peavy is a key Hoya this season. (Photo by ron bailey)

After jumping off 2024-2025 with a 85-77victory iver Lehigh in a rare McDonough Arena match up, Georgetown today returns to their typical, Capital One Arena home today. Basic Info: What: Fairfield (0-1) at Georgetown (1-0) When: Saturday, 9.9.24, 4p EST Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC Tix: Seats can be snatched for $10 each Broadcast; FS2, 1580 AM, Sirius XM Realtime Stats: GUHoyas.com

What about team numbers?

Table Name Stat G'Town Fairfield Points Per Game 85 ppg 58 ppg Points Per Allowed 77 ppg 96 ppg FG% 48.4% 27.1% FG% Allowed 47.5% 53.8% 3pt FG% 22.7% 13.8% 30t FG% Allowed 47.5% 54.5% Rebounds Per Game 42 rpg 38 rpg Rebounds Per Game Allowed 26 rpg 48 rpg

Leading HC Ed Cooley's crew in scoring are two newcomers, graduate transfer sing Micah Peavy and freshman big man Thomas Sorber. both producers of 20 points per game. Rounding out Georgetown's double figure scoring brigade: Jayden Epps (17 ppg), a junior guard, and sophomore transfer guard Malik Mack at 15 ppg. On the boards, it's Sorber pacing the Blue and Gray, at 13 caroms per game. Fairfield, coached by Chris Casey , gets 13 points from graduate wing Louis Bleechmore. Rebounding-wise,, Prophet Johnson, a junior guard, leads the Stags with 11 rpg.

Prophet Johnson had what I like to call "hustle" rebounds on the offensive boards Marcus Washington of MTC Media

MTC Breaks Down the Stags

Georgetown doesn't have a plethora of outlets diligently covering the program. Yet those that do, excel. One is MTC Media, run by founder Marcus Washington. Replete with multiple team and sport coverage, MTC has niched itself in the basketball world as platform that provides reasoned, informed analysis. This is not a place for ill-informed conjecture. Regarding the Fairfield game, Washington, also owning present AAU coaching and previous high school, bench experience, dropped some thoughts on the Stags. That is included below. For Washington and MTC's pregame look, access this video report!