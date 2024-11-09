Fairfield Starts Cap 1 Slate Today

After jumping off 2024-2025 with a 85-77victory iver Lehigh in a rare McDonough Arena match up, Georgetown today returns to their typical, Capital One Arena home today. Basic Info:
What: Fairfield (0-1) at Georgetown (1-0)
When: Saturday, 9.9.24, 4p EST
Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC
Tix: Seats can be snatched for $10 each
Broadcast; FS2, 1580 AM, Sirius XM
Realtime Stats: GUHoyas.com
What about team numbers?
Leading HC Ed Cooley's crew in scoring are two newcomers, graduate transfer sing Micah Peavy and freshman big man Thomas Sorber. both producers of 20 points per game. Rounding out Georgetown's double figure scoring brigade: Jayden Epps (17 ppg), a junior guard, and sophomore transfer guard Malik Mack at 15 ppg.
On the boards, it's Sorber pacing the Blue and Gray, at 13 caroms per game.
Fairfield, coached by Chris Casey , gets 13 points from graduate wing Louis Bleechmore. Rebounding-wise,, Prophet Johnson, a junior guard, leads the Stags with 11 rpg.
MTC Breaks Down the Stags
Georgetown doesn't have a plethora of outlets diligently covering the program. Yet those that do, excel.
One is MTC Media, run by founder Marcus Washington. Replete with multiple team and sport coverage, MTC has niched itself in the basketball world as platform that provides reasoned, informed analysis. This is not a place for ill-informed conjecture.
Regarding the Fairfield game, Washington, also owning present AAU coaching and previous high school, bench experience, dropped some thoughts on the Stags. That is included below.
For Washington and MTC's pregame look, access this video report!
"Rhode Island pressured the guards and sped them up" noted Washington. The guards are poor decision-makers and bad shooters. Fairfield was 4-29 from three and that was a mix of can't shoot it and bad shot selection. Fairfield fouled a lot and the game got chippy. Rhode Island players ended up with a couple of techs".
Washington continued with "They did get 16 offensive rebounds but part of that they were rebounding bad shots.
"The one player I liked was Peyton Smith" shared MTC Media's main guy. "Even though he was 2-7 from the field (3 blocks) and fouled out, he can be effective in the post. He just doesn't have help".