CP3 Visited TAC

Per Georgetown's Sports Information Office, present NBA player and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul stopped by the Thompson Athletic Center. What's the connection between G'Town and Paul, who attended Wake Forest 2003-05)?

One name: Jeff Battle

Georgetown's associate head coach, Battle arrived on The Hilltop last season, in tow with hC Ed Cooley who he worked with at Providence for eight years prior. His time in Rhode Island produced a single NIT berth, plus five NCAA Tournament trips.

Yet it was at his prior stop, Wake Forest, where Battle and Paul formed an enduring friendship. For more on Battle, who served as assistant and associate head coach for 13 years on Tobacco Road, spearheading the recruitment of multiple standouts. For his resume, see GUHoyas.com.

