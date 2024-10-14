Be A Hoya MBB Manager

Futures in basketball can be reached via varied means. Of course being a player that transitions to the bench is common, if not the vastly most common means of being a hoops bench leader.

Another less known, yet still suitable path is that of team manager. A number of people, Mike Williams of the Washington Go-Go and Lawrence Frank with the Nets of NBA fame, are a personification of this. Williams was head manager at Maryland, while year's earlier Frank was on Indiana's support staff.

Well, Georgetown students, this opportunity has opened up for you: Hoya Men's Hoops needs managers and are accepting applications from students.

Pertinent information is below.

Can this be a positive life/job experience for those with no intention of being a coach in the basketball space? Undoubtedly, as few vocations will bolster one's time management, responsibility and/or problem solving. They fail to consider another benefit - the ability to witness big time college sports up close and personal, engendering a real esprit d' corps and lifetime of memories.

Hit them up. It could change your lift!