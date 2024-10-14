Be A Hoya MBB Manager

in other news
Fall Practice Notes: Day 5, 10.2.24
What happened this past Wednesday, 10.2.24, Georgetown's fifth official fall practice. Many things stood out, yet one
Fall Practice Shots: Day 3, 9.30.24
Kayvaun Mulready, here rehabbing a set back, and his teammates/coaches worked hard, Monday. Exclusive shots are here.
Fall Practice Report: Day 3, 9.30.24
HC Ed Cooley not only ran practice Saturday, but referred. Things heard and occurred are here.
Fall Practice Shots: Day 2, 9.28.24
Check out what occurred on Day 2 of G'town's second official practice of 2024-25.
Fall Practice '24 Report: Day 2, 9.28.24
Ed Cooley, here talking to rookie big Julius Halafonua chatting during Saturday's practice. The staff was very vocal.
Futures in basketball can be reached via varied means. Of course being a player that transitions to the bench is common, if not the vastly most common means of being a hoops bench leader.
Another less known, yet still suitable path is that of team manager. A number of people, Mike Williams of the Washington Go-Go and Lawrence Frank with the Nets of NBA fame, are a personification of this. Williams was head manager at Maryland, while year's earlier Frank was on Indiana's support staff.
Well, Georgetown students, this opportunity has opened up for you: Hoya Men's Hoops needs managers and are accepting applications from students.
Pertinent information is below.
Can this be a positive life/job experience for those with no intention of being a coach in the basketball space? Undoubtedly, as few vocations will bolster one's time management, responsibility and/or problem solving. They fail to consider another benefit - the ability to witness big time college sports up close and personal, engendering a real esprit d' corps and lifetime of memories.
Hit them up. It could change your lift!