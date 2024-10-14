Advertisement

Fall Practice Notes: Day 5, 10.2.24

Fall Practice Notes: Day 5, 10.2.24

What happened this past Wednesday, 10.2.24, Georgetown's fifth official fall practice.  Many things stood out, yet one

 • Ron Bailey
Fall Practice Shots: Day 3, 9.30.24

Fall Practice Shots: Day 3, 9.30.24

Kayvaun Mulready, here rehabbing a set back, and his teammates/coaches worked hard, Monday. Exclusive shots are here.

 • Ron Bailey
Fall Practice Report: Day 3, 9.30.24

Fall Practice Report: Day 3, 9.30.24

HC Ed Cooley not only ran practice Saturday, but referred. Things heard and occurred are here.

Forums content
 • Ron Bailey
Fall Practice Shots: Day 2, 9.28.24

Fall Practice Shots: Day 2, 9.28.24

Check out what occurred on Day 2 of G'town's second official practice of 2024-25.

 • Ron Bailey
Fall Practice '24 Report: Day 2, 9.28.24

Fall Practice '24 Report: Day 2, 9.28.24

Ed Cooley, here talking to rookie big Julius Halafonua chatting during Saturday's practice. The staff was very vocal.

Forums content
 • Ron Bailey

Published Oct 14, 2024
Be A Hoya MBB Manager
Default Avatar
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Futures in basketball can be reached via varied means. Of course being a player that transitions to the bench is common, if not the vastly most common means of being a hoops bench leader.

Another less known, yet still suitable path is that of team manager. A number of people, Mike Williams of the Washington Go-Go and Lawrence Frank with the Nets of NBA fame, are a personification of this. Williams was head manager at Maryland, while year's earlier Frank was on Indiana's support staff.

Well, Georgetown students, this opportunity has opened up for you: Hoya Men's Hoops needs managers and are accepting applications from students.

Pertinent information is below.

Can this be a positive life/job experience for those with no intention of being a coach in the basketball space? Undoubtedly, as few vocations will bolster one's time management, responsibility and/or problem solving. They fail to consider another benefit - the ability to witness big time college sports up close and personal, engendering a real esprit d' corps and lifetime of memories.

Hit them up. It could change your lift!

