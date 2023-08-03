ABL Provides GU at SU Alumni Tilt
Sunday the 6th of August stands as the latest iteration of a prime college basketball rivalry; Georgetown vs. Syracuse, a match up that thrives in the minds of fans despite Syracuse's treachery of departing for the ACC in 2013.
What's the deal?
The Alumni Basketball League or ABL, matches former players of programs in big time, professional play. Seemingly all of the participants have pro basketball somewhere in the world on their resumes, with many being familiar with one another.
Dawgtalk (G'Town) travels to Syracuse, where homestanding Orange 8 awaits. Pertinent information is above.
What can paying customers expect?
Per Vice President of League Operations, Rick Goings, "I expect a really competitive game. This a long, storied rivalry. Dawgtalk won their first game, and Orange 8 has a strong roster. I can't wait to see outcome."
Speaking of participants:
|Dawg Talk
|Orange 8
|
Chris Wright
|
CJ Fair
|
Greg Monroe
|
Chris McCullough
|
Aaron Bowen
|
John Gillon
|
Jason Clark
|
Malachi Richardson
|
Henry Sims
|
Paul Harris
|
Rodney Pryor
|
Rick Jackson
|
Jagan msoely
|
Jimmy Boeheim
|
D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera
|
Eric Devendorf
For the record, Rivals.com's The Juice reported on Syracuse's roster, while Georgetown's lineup was received by a source, later confirmed and added to via Chris Wright, owner and coach of Dawgtalk, in addition to being a prime player. Wright also had some things to say.
"Sunday we want to compete at a high level. That's the main goal"commented Wright when asked to provide his expectations, "we want to be an extension of what Coach Cooley is bringing to the table. We've been trying to build a brotherhood and community that we all feel good about"".
How has ABL and Dawgtalk impacted?
Wright first globally noted "ABL has has been a great experience for us. Being able to reconnect with former teammates and connect with fans has been great", before commenting from an individual perspective "As a GM I've learned so much about managing and organizing. Definitely something I enjoy doing and appreciate the opportunity".
Return or access Premium Court for more, and if possible, be there! You owe it to yourself.