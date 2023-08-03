Sunday the 6th of August stands as the latest iteration of a prime college basketball rivalry; Georgetown vs. Syracuse, a match up that thrives in the minds of fans despite Syracuse's treachery of departing for the ACC in 2013.

What's the deal?

The Alumni Basketball League or ABL, matches former players of programs in big time, professional play. Seemingly all of the participants have pro basketball somewhere in the world on their resumes, with many being familiar with one another.

Dawgtalk (G'Town) travels to Syracuse, where homestanding Orange 8 awaits. Pertinent information is above.



What can paying customers expect?

Per Vice President of League Operations, Rick Goings, "I expect a really competitive game. This a long, storied rivalry. Dawgtalk won their first game, and Orange 8 has a strong roster. I can't wait to see outcome."



