A Few From The Convocation

In it's first year existing, The Convocation more than proved its DMV Hoops worth. A multi-team high achool/prep school competition held at Cesar Chavez in DC but bosting teams from as far as Delaware, The Convocation boasted rising name players and hard as nails ballers. Guys played with intensity.

Developed and implemented in part by Rick Goings, per him, the Convocation was a partnership with New Hope (MD) HC Vernon 'Vito' Buckle, while drawing it's name from a religious gathering. In Going's estimation, being able to "secure some of the best teams in the area", making The Convocation a must do.

More events are coming down the pike: The Ricky Goings Winter Session Invitational is set for December 14-15. The following month, 1.21.25th to be exact, stands as the second iteration of The Convocation.

Below are random players interviewed and assessed. Enjoy!