A Few From The Convocation

In it's first year existing, The Convocation more than proved its DMV Hoops worth. A multi-team high achool/prep school competition held at Cesar Chavez in DC but bosting teams from as far as Delaware, The Convocation boasted rising name players and hard as nails ballers. Guys played with intensity.
Developed and implemented in part by Rick Goings, per him, the Convocation was a partnership with New Hope (MD) HC Vernon 'Vito' Buckle, while drawing it's name from a religious gathering. In Going's estimation, being able to "secure some of the best teams in the area", making The Convocation a must do.
More events are coming down the pike: The Ricky Goings Winter Session Invitational is set for December 14-15. The following month, 1.21.25th to be exact, stands as the second iteration of The Convocation.
Below are random players interviewed and assessed. Enjoy!
Royal Smith - 6'5", '25 wing, Gillion Academy - Strong and largely skilled, Smith will finish, shoot, dime and defend. Contributed nine points.
Cam Mise - 6'1", '25 pg; Shebach (MD) - Crafty and fast, Mise blows by guys to score and find teammates. Had 28 points, which earned him game MVP honors.
Uriah Augare-Deal - 6'7", '25 New Hope (MD) F - A competent defender who uses length and motion to score from perimeter and at the cup. Logged eight points, several blocks and rebounds.
Zoje Owinje - 6-5", Class of 2026 wing, Grace Christian (MD) - Having worked tirelessly on his shooing, Owinje can knock it down. Scored 23 points, in bunches.
Sidy Kiote - 6'6", Class if 2025 F/C, Idea (DC) - An active guy who loves to defend, Kiote will also score in the paint.
Jamire Smith - 6'2", Grad guard, Trie-Cities (DC) - Don't let the chubby Smith fool you, he will sink shots from deep, with touch. JUCO coaches should be all over him.
Dion Warren - 6'4", Grad guard wing, Tri-Cities (DE) - South Philly native plays hard and does something Is a sleeper.