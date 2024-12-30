The Hoya Street: Creighton at G'Town
Thomas Sorber and Caleb Williams are in NJ today, where Seton Hall awaits for a 7p tilt.
The Hoyas collectively stunted Creighton, driving the Hoyas to an impressive, BIG EAST slate beginning victory.
A pair of Chambers (NC) stars, Tarris Bouie and Markus Kerr, are being feted by Georgetown.
