Practice Shots from 1.15.24

Yesterday's Georgetown practice was a slight one, focusing on mentally dialing into Tomrrow's foe, DePaul. Click here for more.
Access to witness a few exclusive photos of proceedings here.
Yesterday's Georgetown practice was a slight one, focusing on mentally dialing into Tomrrow's foe, DePaul. Click here for more.
Access to witness a few exclusive photos of proceedings here.
Malik Mack, Ed Cooley (pictured), Micah Peavy, along with UConn's Dan Hurley all addressed media after UConn beat G'Town
Ed Cooley and G'Town face defending champ Uconn today. Game info, tix, strategy, stats, broadcast and much more.
1) generally, how does this team score?This question is a funny one, since the team functions a bit differently
A brief look at what Danny Harley, Alex Karaban and UConn did, vs. Villanova. The Huskies play Georgetown, tomorrow.
Madison Collins hooked us up exclusive shots documenting G'Town WBB's loss to visiting 'Nova.
Malik Mack, Ed Cooley (pictured), Micah Peavy, along with UConn's Dan Hurley all addressed media after UConn beat G'Town
Ed Cooley and G'Town face defending champ Uconn today. Game info, tix, strategy, stats, broadcast and much more.
1) generally, how does this team score?This question is a funny one, since the team functions a bit differently