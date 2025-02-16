Hoyas Struggled in Indy

Micah Peavy was readhy to play vs. Butler. Hes team, not so much. (Photo by Donovan johnson)

After twice leading by six first half points, the last around that stanza's halfway mark, Georgetown found themselves up just two points over homestanding Butler with 5:38 to go before intermission. Freshman 'Hoya center Thomas Sorber's turnaround jumper did it. Then 17 seconds later disaster struck; Sorber, at the time author of a 10 point on 5-5 shooting and three rebound resume went down, suffering a lower leg injury. He was helped off the court by medical staff, immediately hobbling to the locker room, only returning for the second half solely to supply support for teammates. Georgetown would be outscored 15-9 to finish the initial period, find itself down 15 points, six times during the last 20 minutes, with a low mark 17 point deficit realized with less than four minutes to go. Eventually Georgetown fell 97-86 at Hindle Arena. The Hoyas, are now 15-10 overall, 6-8 and seventh in the BIG EAST, while Butler stands 12-13, 5-9/9th. Losing the presumptive BIG EAST Rookie of the Year, a guy who has proven to be foundational to any GU success was clearly a big blow. it wasn't the only thing conspiring to tag an 'L' on HC Ed Cooley et al. One was dribble penetration, or the lack of containing it. Butler, who shot 52% from the field, 45% beyond the arc, routinely penetrated off the dribble, shredding G'Town's defense. A prime antagonist was Pierre Brooks, who along with scoring his 1,000th point dropped 30 here. Brooks and others, went on scoring binges of 14-2, and making 11 of 12 shots. In fact, the back half of first stanza play saw them outscore GU 33-16.



That's not a team i'm accustomed to coaching. We were soft as pillows... HC Ed Cooley's opinion of this team, after getting drubbed at Butler.

Brooks, a senior wing, led all scorers, including four teammates who achieved double figures - sophomore point guard Finley Bizjack (15p, 5r), grad wing junior guard Landon Moore (13p), plus grad wing Jahmyl Telfort's 12 points (add five rebounds and assists) in addition to senior pivot Andre Screen logging 12 points and five caroms. Moore led Butler in rebounding, pulling down six caroms. Georgetown, who shot 42%/24%, was paced in scoring by grad wing Micah Peavy's game best 21 points. He also was the contest's top rebound-man with seven, it's best assister via 10 dimes. Sophomore guard Malik Mack followed with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists. Next up was junior guard' Jayden Epps' 15 points (plus four rebounds, three assists), with sophomore forward Jordan Burks chipping in 11 points, five rebounds and Sorber also scoring in double figures. Another factor contributing to defeat? Foul trouble. Georgetown went a strong 75% from the free throw line, similar to Butler's 80%. The problem is how many attempts were rung up, as the Hoyas logged 11-15 to Butler's 28-35. GU's players battled foul trouble throughout; five guys, Mack, Peavy, Burks, along sophomore big Drew Fielder and frosh forward Caleb Williams all had four infractions, causing Cooley to adjust. Epps actually fouled out. Up next for the Hoyas is Providence, a newly minted blood rivalry, as Cooley left there for Georgetown, almost two years ago. Wednesday, 2.19.25 is the date, 7p stands as tip-off. Butler has Xavier on the road. Festivities are set for 2.18.25, 8p EST. Get over to Premium Court, including dives into what happened at Hinkle.

Quoted

Shout out and thanks are due Marcus Washington, Founder of MTCwithMook, a top level independent source of sports reporting. Given it's not Georgetown's MBB Sports Info Dept. policy or interest to consistently and automatically supply beat reporters/media audio or video of pressers on the road, Washington securing audio and graciously supplying it was a life saver! Given this article was completed by the time said audio was obtained, excerpts of Cooley's presser follow. Again, thanks to Washington for the assist and be sure to plug into his work! Cooley, generally on the game: "We begin with that terrible defensive performance by my group". "i thought it was men among boys, physically. They beat us at every position". "Normally in the BIG EAST you score 86 points, you win by 13, 14 points..." "Very, very disappointed in our lack of chemistry, defensively. Our lack of toughness". Cooley's take on injuries "Thomas, not having him really hurt. Especially with rim protection. But at the same time i tell our guys, everybody has to be ready to play". "(On Caleb Williams, he got) hit in the head. obviously we had to shut him down". Potentiality of both vs PC? "We don't know if they will be available for Wednesday's game against Providence" On Brooks' performance "He's out there to score the ball...we went over that, and he just physically manhandled whoever was guarding him, other than Peavy. Peavy can't play five guys".

