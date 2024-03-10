Down just a point with less than eight minutes to go, the third time in second half action Georgetown whittled it's 39-35 intermission deficit to just a point, Hoya fans may have been struck by deja vu. A game was winnable, momentum slightly stood with the Ed Cooley's team. Would they finally prevail?

Well, no, as St. John's finished festivities with a 25-18 run, ensuring the Johnnie's 68-78, end of regular season, Madison Square Garden victory. Georgetown is now 21-10 generally, 9-9 in BIG EAST work. SJU's stands 19-12/11-9.



A mini, five point run over less than a late minute, proved the hill G'Town couldn't get over: Down just five after freshman forward Drew Fielder's (12p, 5r) free throws, G''Town ceded a layup just six seconds later to grad guard Jordan Dingle (9p), followed by senior forward Chris Ledlum's (14p, 4r) stick back, successful and one attempt with 3:39 remaining in regulation.



Offensive numbers: Georgetown finished 46% to SJU's 60% overall, yet bested the Johnnies 50% to 38% on long balls. Grad St. John's guard Daniss Jenkins led all scorers and assisters via 23 points and seven helpers, the scoring being matched by Georgetown's Jayden Epps, a sophomore guard. Joining the pair in double figure scoring were SJU's freshman wing RJ Luis with 16 points, plus G'Town's senior guard Jay Heath (14 points) and 11 points from junior forward Dontrez Styles.



Rebounding was a mixed bag, as the Hoyas won the overall battle 28-25, though Johnnie HC Rick Pitino enjoyed senior center Joel Soriano pulling down 10, compared to junior big Supreme Cook, a Hoya, corralling six.



The BIG EAST Tournament awaits both teams. See the following visual.





