When Ed Cooley first decided to take the Georgetown job in the spring a 2023, it was a rare change of location and lateral move.

It wasn't exactly ideal to witness a coach jump at an opportunity in the same Big East Conference he had been coaching in.

Sure, Cooley had notable success in the Big East Conference during his time at Providence. A homegrown Providence product, Cooley had helped pioneer the Friars to multiple NCAA tournament berths. And while rumors and hearsay which vowed to plague his character and his legacy as a Providence icon (and maybe now disgraced former program icon), there were a handful of positive draws which paralleled Cooley taking the job.

Not consistently reported by mainstream media sources was Cooley's longtime friendship with the late and legendary John Thompson, who he long desired to build a similar golden pedigree as. While the rumors and hearsay about a "mistress" and an ultimatum in which he had to leave town is nothing more than unproven hearsay, you can't deny the wealth of resources Cooley is now flanked by, recruiting-wise.

With the DMV now possessions some of the most prized prospects in the country in the 2025 and 2026 classes, Cooley and staff have had very little time to waste. There is also the surrounding states, such as North Carolina, which now boasts a chock full of unsigned and elite level talent in the 2026 and 2025 classes.

And so Georgetown is mapping out a revival plan, looking to return a currently downtrodden and dungeon dwelling Big East program to prominence following an abysmal 9-23 overall campaign which included just two Big East victories over hapless bottom feeder DePaul.

In canvassing who is who in the DC to southern area, Georgetown has recently been involved with 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward Justin Caldwell of Team Loaded. The Class of 2026 prospect is an inside-outside scoring threat with long arms, long reach, and fluid jumper.

He's been able to really pound the glass at a consistent pace on the AAU circuit this summer, averaging 10 rebounds throughout. With his on-court awareness in being able to back down smaller defenders to the rim and score via nifty around the rim takes, Caldwell possesses an adequate feel for the game that's well beyond his years. Remember, he just turned 16 years old

He's shown a consistency in his knack for double doubles this spring and summer, most recently turning in a 24-point, 10-rebound and one block performance to propel Team Loaded to a victory over Team Rose 3SSB. Finishing well above the rim in thunderous fashion, bullying his way to the rim and carving out space via his handle for short range jumpers, Caldwell is starting to generate buzz and draw the attention of high major coaches.

Cooley and Providence are among the latest schools to express interest in Caldwell. He detonated for a wild 27-point, 12-rebound, three assists, and three block showing during a game against New World earlier in the spring. Caldwell is also hearing from the likes of Kansas, Memphis, Virginia Tech, and NC State.

The multi-dimensional, position-less big currently has offers from VCU, Charlotte, East Carolina, George Mason, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Radford, High Point, and others.

While he plays at Berean Baptist Academy in the Fayatteville, N.C. area, Caldwell has become attractive to DMV area programs while playing for Team Loaded.

What does Caldwell see as his most appealing attribute at his size?

"I would say guarding multiple positions," Caldwell said. "I work on my speed and quickness everyday. I take pride in guarding who ever is in front me of me."

Caldwell has been hearing from Kansas, Oklahoma State, VCU, Georgetown, Old Dominion, Ohio State, George Mason, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, and ECU, among others, have shown consistency during his recruitment.

Caldwell on Georgetown: "Building the relationship has been great. I really hear a lot of great things about the program. And, (Associate Head Coach) (Jeff) Battle is a really down to earth guy."

On Kansas: Well of course, Kansas is a great basketball school. And, beyond this, they are a very excellent academic program. They have been in contact with my coach, Mike Thorne, for awhile now.

"On Tennessee: "I have been building the relationship and texting with Coach Bryan Wentz for about a week. He and Tennessee, the staff there just recently reached out."