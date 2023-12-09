Hoyas Fall to Syracuse 80-68









WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team fell to the Syracuse Orange 80-68 at Capital One Arena on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, GU slides to 5-4 on the season while Syracuse improves to 7-3 on the season.

"Today's game was interesting. I told our men whoever was going to defend was going to win, and I don't think we defended well. Credit Syracuse, they made some tough shots, were able to get to the free throw line, and were able to limit us to 5-of-26 from three. You have to give their defense credit; turnovers continued to hurt us. I think our players' personalities come out when we can score, so for us to continue to improve we have to hang our hat on defense cause the ball can only be in one basket. It felt like a BIG EAST game, credit coach. We're going to put this behind us quick. It's unfortunate that we lost back-to-back home games, but in doing so, we'll continue to learn, develop and grow. - Head Coach Ed Cooley

Jayden Epps led the Hoyas with a squad-best 17 points while pacing the offense with a team-best six helpers.Supreme Cook notched his third double-double of the season with 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting and recorded a team-high 10 rebounds.Rowan Brumbaugh was active on the defensive end for GU with a squad-best four steals in the contest.Georgetown shot 42.4% (25-59) from the floor while allowing Syracuse a 29-for-54 performance (53.7%) on the day.Syracuse narrowly outrebounded the Hoyas 35-33 on the glass.

GU got on the board first with a layup from Cook 20 seconds into the game and the Hoyas were able to keep the early momentum going, making three of their first four shots.

Jay Heath started to find his rhythm early with a big three-pointer at the 11 minute mark, bringing the score back to even (17-17).Syracuse built their lead up to five (24-19) before GU was able to cut it back to a one-possession game after back-to-back buckets from Cook cutting the 'Cuse lead to one.

Wayne Bristol Jr. grabbed a rebound and was able to get his shot off with seconds remaining in the first as 'Cuse took a one point lead into the break (35-34).Syracuse came out of the break hot putting together a 9-0 run after two early buckets from Cook and Heath. GU was able to cut the lead to seven after Epps converted an and-one opportunity (54-47).Georgetown cut the deficit to six after back-to-back buckets from Cook. After a 'Cuse bucket, Bristol Jr. hit his first three of the contest cutting the Orange lead to five with just over eight minutes left in the half.A 6-0 run for 'Cuse gave the Orange an 11-point advantage with five minutes left in regulation.The Orange would not relinquish the double-digit lead and held on for the 80-68 victory.

The Hoyas return to action on Tuesday, December 12 when they welcome Coppin State to Capital One Arena. Tipoff at GU's downtown home is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FS1 with Terrence Oglesby calling the play-by-play and Eric Collins providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on The 106.7 The Fan and on the SiriusXM app.



