The grassroots media ecosystem is saturated, as anyone with a computer, Twitter/IG account and camera and or phone can report. Technology has certainly ushered many into the space.

That's good...and bad, as there is no test for competence, understanding or skills. As a result, you must be very careful which outlets you patronize.

One outfit to trust is DSN, or Dye Sports Network!

Founded in 2011 by Demarus Dye, DSN is a leader in high school/travel team game broadcasts, both real time and taped. Dye, who has run DSN as a full time endeavor for seven years, shared his motivation to initiate the enterprise as "to help the stars of tomorrow to become noticed at the high school level".

Dye is also is the rare professional that can literally man a mic and camera simultaneously, producing great broadcasts in the process. He did both, very well, this weekend during the DMV Warm-up Showcases' second day.

Seven games were called by Dye:

Higher Level Premier vs. District Basketball Club - 15u

New World Gold vs We R 1 UAA - 17u

DMV Stags Red vs Pro Skills - 17u

Team Melo Black vs MD Stars - 16u

WeR1 UAA vs District Basketball Club - 16u

WeR1 UAA vs District Basketball Club - 17u

New World Gold vs DMV Stags - 16u

Six of the seven are presented below, for your viewing pleasure. DSN's complete DMV Warm-up Showcase offering is here.

Enjoy, .