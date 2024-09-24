Butler Bagged Keith

in other news
Fall Workout Series: 9.12.24
A look at Georgetown's fall workout,, this past Thursday, including player blurbs and things heard/seen.
Widely Loved Allen Unexpectedly Transcends
Anthony Allen's passing this week has rocked the Hoya Community. He was that loved.
Fall Workout Series: 9.9.24
It's back to the grind for Jayden Epps, Malik Mack and the Hoyas. A look at their 9.9.24 workout session is here.
Heard and Happening: Fall '24 Workouts
Monday saw GTown convene for Fall workouts. We were there. This PC post communicates what happened.
OOC Schedule Produces Mixed Responses
G'Town & HC Ed Cooley released it's out of conference slate. Some fans had issues with it. What's the deal?
