Advertisement

in other news

Fall Workout Series: 9.12.24

Fall Workout Series: 9.12.24

A look at Georgetown's fall workout,, this past Thursday, including player blurbs and things heard/seen.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ron Bailey
Widely Loved Allen Unexpectedly Transcends

Widely Loved Allen Unexpectedly Transcends

Anthony Allen's passing this week has rocked the Hoya Community. He was that loved.

 • Ron Bailey
Fall Workout Series: 9.9.24

Fall Workout Series: 9.9.24

It's back to the grind for Jayden Epps, Malik Mack and the Hoyas. A look at their 9.9.24 workout session is here.

 • Ron Bailey
Heard and Happening: Fall '24 Workouts

Heard and Happening: Fall '24 Workouts

Monday saw GTown convene for Fall workouts. We were there. This PC post communicates what happened.

Forums content
 • Ron Bailey
OOC Schedule Produces Mixed Responses

OOC Schedule Produces Mixed Responses

G'Town & HC Ed Cooley released it's out of conference slate. Some fans had issues with it. What's the deal?

 • Ron Bailey

in other news

Fall Workout Series: 9.12.24

Fall Workout Series: 9.12.24

A look at Georgetown's fall workout,, this past Thursday, including player blurbs and things heard/seen.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ron Bailey
Widely Loved Allen Unexpectedly Transcends

Widely Loved Allen Unexpectedly Transcends

Anthony Allen's passing this week has rocked the Hoya Community. He was that loved.

 • Ron Bailey
Fall Workout Series: 9.9.24

Fall Workout Series: 9.9.24

It's back to the grind for Jayden Epps, Malik Mack and the Hoyas. A look at their 9.9.24 workout session is here.

 • Ron Bailey
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 24, 2024
Butler Bagged Keith
Default Avatar
Zach Smart
Special HoyaReport.com Scribe
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Georgetown
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.
Advertisement
Advertisement