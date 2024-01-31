A piece of national and DMV (District-Maryland-Virginia) hoops history, The Capital Classic was an early leader in the national level, high school - the first such event, one that began in 1973, it's motto is literally 'The Game That Started It All'. Known locally as 'The Cap', many soon-to-be college stars as well as future professionals have participated.



Georgetown denizens hope both will apply to Caleb Williams, one of the team's 2024, incoming commits. A 6'7", 220 pound senior forward at Sidwell Friends (DC) affixed a three star designation by Rivals.com, Williams, himself a proud DMV kid, didn't hesitate to accept his invitation to 'The Cap'. This venerable institution is in it's 51st iteration.



What does Capital Classic leadership think of Williams?



"Caleb has been a solid all around impact player locally as well as nationally on the circuit" revealed Capital Classic COO Rick Goings, the man tasked with securing commitments from players, ensuring community outreach, and more'.



Does Goings, who has copious experience in the college basketball world, including mentoring and helping find college homes for players, deem Williams a good match for the Hoyas?



Well, yes, as "Caleb follows a strong tradition of Sidwell Players being impactful in the BIG EAST. He will help restore the winning culture on the Hilltop, and help coach Ed Cooley turn things around".



Interested in attending this April 13th confab, one held at DC Sports and Entertainment Arena, SE, WDC? Seats can be purchased here.





