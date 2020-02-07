The last 20 minutes saw more of the same including a personal 5-0 run and two hope extinguishing free throws advancing Seton Hall’s lead to an insurmountable nine points with just 39 ticks in regulation.

Powell answered the bell multiple additional times, including three free throws pushing Seton Hall’s advantage to 11 with the clock reading 6:28 before intermission, and an and-one sequence four minutes and 50 seconds that blunted G’Town’s four-zip run.

Examples abound: After starting play on the bad end of a 16-0 run, the Hoyas stood just eight down with slightly more than half the period remaining, Pirate senior gunner Myles Powell (34 points) converted a three pointer and layup, driving their lead back to 13.

Every time Georgetown crept back into the game, each instance Pat Ewing’s guys seemed to inch towards equalizing the score, Seton Hall stunted the effort. It was as if the visiting Pirates had answers to a test, as they were never flummoxed.

Following is a look at Georgetown's 78-71 loss to Seton Hall .

There is no doubt Seton Hall’s responses had other sources – senior center Romaro Gill rejected a game high eight shots including two during the Pirates early sprint (Powell scored six of 16 then also) and senior guard Quincy McKnight’s contest tops 10 assists and key three ball at 53 seconds pushing his team up nine points. One must also credit Seton Hall’s team defense, which Ewing did.

But as Georgetown’s coach said regarding Powell “He was good. He’s a great player, we tried everything; mixed our defense up, put different guys on him. He had it rolling. You have to take your hat off, he had a great game”.

Though Powell et al solved the Hoyas, Ewing’s guys never quit battling, despite being severely undermanned due to an early exodus of four players – two sophomore, starter level and All-BIG EAST Rookie team guys from last season included - in addition to leading scorer and second year guard Mac McClung out with a foot ailment.

“I’m proud of my team, even though we lost” stated Ewing, as “we got down big, fought, cut it to four at one point…I’m very proud of my guys, we are only playing six guys. It’s rough”.

What did he tell the Hoyas when Powell and crew continuously responded to their efforts?

Ewing didn’t hesitate in response, relaying his message as "Keep taking your shot. You have to shoot with confidence, you have open shots you have to take it”.

Visitors

Mathew-Alexander Moncrieffe – Class of 2020 wing, Orangeville Prep (CA), on official visit

Isaiah Folkes – Class of 2021 guard, Middleburg Academy (VA)



