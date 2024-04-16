The NCAA Transfer Portal both giveth and taketh away, allowing programs to talent-up quickly. it can also depopulate a roster equally fast.



Case in point, Dontrez Styles. After a junior season at Georgetown, one that began after his transfer from UNC, the 6'7" Styles averaged 12.8 points on 43%/36.8%/77.5% shooting over 32 games (started entire schedule) and 33.5 minutes each time out, Styles has entered the portal. Just a day after another forward, Micah Peavy, transferred into the program.

A suitor list is not available, though NC State has been bandied about as a possible destination. It makes since, given Styles is a native North Carolinian.



Good luck goes out to Dontrez Styles.





