For the 99th time and possessing a 45-53 record in those tilts, Georgetown faces heated rival Syracuse in DC this weekend. The two developed enmity while Syracuse was a BIG EAST Conference member. .

Ed Cooley and his Hoyas, who have only been together this season as he led Providence the last 12 years, enjoy 19.1 ppg from sophomore transfer guard Jayden Epps, their leading scorer. Dontrez Styles, a junior transfer, remains second placed, scoring 16.4 points each time out.



Rounding out Cooley's double figure scoring guys are Ish Massoud (12.5 ppg), a transfer forward, the 10.9 ppg supplied by transfer forward/center Supreme Cook, with senior guard Jay Heath dropping 10.1 points per contest.

Cook, as he's done all season, is Cooley's top boarder, pulling down 8.1 per game. Also making serious noise rebounding in Blue an Gray are Styles and Massoud, authors of 6.9 rpg and 6.5 rpg production, respectively.



Syracuse, coached by first time head coach and former 'Cuse player/assistant Adrian 'Red' Autry, is powered broadly on the boards; sophomore wing Justin Taylor paces Syracuse at 6.2 rpg, yet five guys average at least 4.2 caroms a contest.



Tops in scoring for the Orange is sophomore guard Judah Mintz (19.6 ppg), followed by 14 and 11.4 ppg from sophomore forward Chris Bell and J.J. Starling, a sophomore guard, respectively.



Return for postgame coverage!





