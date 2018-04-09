April 9, 2018 - Rumors have circulated for days, talk that has reportedly been confirmed by his Instagram account - G'Town junior forward Marcus Derrickson is believed to be heading pro. Per contacts and that IG posting, he will hire an agent, thereby removing any return to school.

A BIG EAST 2017-18 All League second team selection, Derrickson averaged 15.9 point per game last year, good for 12th in the league, while pulling down 8.1 rebounds eachg time out, the league's third highest total.

What's driving this decision? That and more are on Premium Court.