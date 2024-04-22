Current Louisville guard/forward Curtis Williams announcing his transfer intention - he chose Georgetown - has generated a groundswell of interest. Being a freshman who put up just 5.3 ppg and 1.3 rpg, not much is commonly known of him. That fact and Louisville struggled mightily last campaign at 8-24, ensure few people having actually seen him to any meaningful degree perform in college.



Yet there exists is an avalanche of opinion and supposition, some logical, nearly all devoid of actual and sustained observation. This article hopes to address that.



Below, find clips illustrating Detroit native Williams the player in high school and college, various and relevant tweets, along with the words of an actual Louisville expert in Ty Spalding. Publisher of CardinalSports.com, a proud Rivals.com family member.



Not many know or have seen as much recent Cardinal hoops as Spalding. He graciously applied that knowledge/experience to three questions posed, provided below along with truncated responses. For Spalding's complete offering, visit Premium Court.



Also there is who recruited Williams to the Hilltop and more!





