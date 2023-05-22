Georgetown is among the handful of highly prominent programs to reach out to NC State transfer Isaiah Miranda. Once a hotly-courted five star recruit coming out of the same Providence area where Ed Cooley authored the most successful stretch of his coaching career at Providence College, Miranda recently opted for the transfer portal.



A versatile 7-foot-1 sophomore forward/center with an intriguing guard's skill-set and wide ranging offensive repertoire, Miranda is hearing from myriad high programs despite never actually seeing the floor during his brief stay at NC State. Miranda arrived as an early enrollment freshman mid-way through the season, after averaging 20 points and 12 boards during at Southern California Academy in the Los Angeles area.

He chose the Wolfpack over a number of suitors, including Louisville and the previous staff at Georgetown.



The NC State experiment was short-lived for Miranda, as he's gone after five months. Miranda will also test the NBA draft waters, although he has not yet officially hired an agent.

Miranda has a high skill set and brings the type of multi-tooled talent which aligns with the way the game is currently played. Whether or not he will mature quickly enough and possess the college readiness to make the massive impact, which he once seemed primed for as a highly touted recruit, remains to be seen.



More on the schools in his derby, this time around: Miranda has recently heard from the likes of Villanova, Kentucky, Florida State, LSU, Nevada, UCF, St. John’s, High Point, McNeese State, and several others.

Georgetown recently bolstered the roster in the veteran experience department, securing a commitment from a kick-out shooter and unique mismatch threat in 6-foot-9 Kansas State graduate transfer Ismael Massoud. Class of 2024"s Thomas Sorber, a C/PF was also nabbed, his enrollment could happen in '23 or '24.



While Cooley has moved swiftly in re-tooling the Hoyas' overhauled roster with mostly proven transfers, Miranda is an upside-heavy but unproven 7-1, 225-pound swiss army knife type.

"He can play both the four and the five, he can stretch people out with his shooting ability," explained Chris Chaney, an exalted figure in the prep coaching world, who helped cultivate the development of Miranda at SCA last year. "He's got good feel for the game and is a willing passer. It fits today's game and today's style a lot more. The good thing about (Miranda) is he can guard nearly every position, he can switch on guys."

How it all quickly went south at North Carolina State, where Miranda was seemingly waiting in the wings, is not fully understood. The Wolfpack added a pair of transfers in Ben Middlebrooks (Clemson) and Mohamed Diarra (Missouri), both of whom are post players. This is a factor which could have threatened to eat at Miranda's minutes and ultimately impacted his decision to weigh other options on the transfer market.



