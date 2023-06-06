Isaiah Miranda has ultimately decided to withdraw his name from the 2023 NBA draft. Georgetown has now surfaced as a potential hardwood destination for the 7-foot-1 NC State transfer.



Oklahoma State, Florida State, UCF, and Villanova have all been listed as additional schools Miranda is now considering, according to a source.

He is slated to visit Oklahoma State June 4-6.As a floor spreader with a guard's skill set and a comfort level in putting the ball on the floor, the former Top-50 recruit is known for his versatility. As a four-five who guards nearly every position and has developed as a willing passer, Miranda possesses appealing intangibles.

He heard from a bevy of high major programs after transferring from NC State, despite the fact that Miranda never actually saw the floor during his stay with the Wolfpack. He arrived at the program mid-way through last season, after averaging 20 points and 12 boards during one semester under Chris Chaney at Southern California Academy.

Miranda's soaring, above-rim athleticism and ability to evoke mismatches are bedrock assets of his trade, according to Southern California Academy assistant coach Jeff Metzger.

"(Miranda's) ability to rim run and dribble make it very hard for guys at his position to guard him, especially when you consider that he is 7-1," Metzger said. "He has improved with knocking down shots while heavily guarded and through hard close-outs. He gets well above the rim anytime he wants.

"Miranda has also undergone a quick maturation process and self revelation, buying into the team concept and putting aside self-interest.

"He has improved with his attitude and knows what is required to win and help his teammates become that championship caliber team that every NCAA program strives to be", noted Metzger.



Miranda's length and offensive repertoire made him one of the most highly sought after products on the recruiting market coming out of high school. He was able to impact every connotation of the stat sheet during his prep career, as he emerged into one of the most highly coveted recruits ever out of the Providence area.

Miranda was initially considering Georgetown, under the previous staff, and Louisville. He wound up committing to NC State and heading there at the 11th hour. Less than six months later, he is gone and back on the market.







