McKnight is Making Heads Turn

Malik Mack and the Hoyas battle Seton Hall this afternoon. Info is here.
Thomas Srober's thoughts on a 70 point threshold, plus much more related to GTown over Butler are here.
GUHoyas.com detailed G'Town's must needed win over Butler last night. Micah Peavy did the thing, again.
Thomas Sorber and Andre Screen battled in G'Town's 73-70 win over Butler, and were presser topics afterward.
Darius Bivins is a classic DMV guard, one who rises from obscurity to be a household name.
Malik Mack and the Hoyas battle Seton Hall this afternoon. Info is here.
Thomas Srober's thoughts on a 70 point threshold, plus much more related to GTown over Butler are here.
GUHoyas.com detailed G'Town's must needed win over Butler last night. Micah Peavy did the thing, again.