Jumbo Big Gets Hoya Nod
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As a beast masquerading as a man, Class of 2026 OTE prospect Marcis Ponder is one of the nation's most prized big mans in his class at 7-feet and 260 pounds. The mountain of a man is sneaky explosi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news