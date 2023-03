Class of 2023 forward Drew Fielder, fresh off an official visit to Georgetown this past weekend has decided to return - he's committed to being a Hoya, per Twitter outlet @247HighSchoolHoops.(see below)



Fielder, a stretch four type player ranked 123rd nationally and affixed three stars by Rivals.com originally committed to Providence, Ed Cooley and staff. Subsequent to Cooley et al accepting the challenge of running G'Town, Fielder re-opened his recruitment shortly thereafter, de-committing from PC.



Sources are being efforted to confirm Fielder's decision!



Discuss this situation on Premium Court!