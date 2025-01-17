Blue Demons Oppose Hoyas Tonight

Having lost three straight games, Georgetown welcomes DePaul today, themselves losers of a septet of consecutive BIG EAST tilts.

Ed Cooley, in his second year leading the Hoyas, gets 14.2 ppg a game, team best and ranked 15th in the BIG EAST via freshman center Thomas Sorber. Placing 17th in the league, second on the Blue and Gray, is Micah Peavy (13.8 ppg), Slightly lower on the totem pole is sophomore guard Malik Mack, who logs 13.5 ppg, slotting him 19th among conference scorers.

One thing has been consistent; Sorber leads the team and league in rebounding. He pulls down 8.6 caroms, each time out.

In his first year on the job, DePaul's HC Chris Holtmann enjoys 13.9 ppg from sophomore guard Jacob Meyer, slotting him 16th in the BIG EAST. Tops on the Blue Demon's boards is NJ Benson's 12th bsst mark in conference, 5.8 rpg.

