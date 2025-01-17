Published Jan 17, 2025
Blue Demons Oppose Hoyas Tonight
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Having lost three straight games, Georgetown welcomes DePaul today, themselves losers of a septet of consecutive BIG EAST tilts.

Basic info flows as:

What: DePaul (9-9, 0-7/11th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (12-5, 3-3/6th)

Where: Captial One Arena, NW, WDC

When: 1.17.24, 8p EST

Tix: Seats begin at $3 each!

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network, Team 980, Sirius/XM 974/973 (internet)

Real Time Stats: GUHJoyas.com

In-Game Chat: Premium Court

How about team stats?

DePaul at Georgetown Statistics 
StatDePaul/BIG EAST RankG'Tow/BIG EAST Rank

PPG

77.2 ppg/6th

73.1 ppg/8th

PPG Allowed

74.3 ppg/11th

63.9 ppg/1st

FG%

45%/8th

45.5%/4th

FG% Allowed

45%/11th

32.1$/10th

3pt FG%

37.3%/3rd

32.1%/10th

3pt FG% Allowed

35.2$/10th

38.4%/5th 2.8%/5th

RPG

37.2 rpg/5th

37.9 rpg/4th

APG

17.6 ppg/2nd

15.4 ppg/6th

Ed Cooley, in his second year leading the Hoyas, gets 14.2 ppg a game, team best and ranked 15th in the BIG EAST via freshman center Thomas Sorber. Placing 17th in the league, second on the Blue and Gray, is Micah Peavy (13.8 ppg), Slightly lower on the totem pole is sophomore guard Malik Mack, who logs 13.5 ppg, slotting him 19th among conference scorers.

One thing has been consistent; Sorber leads the team and league in rebounding. He pulls down 8.6 caroms, each time out.

In his first year on the job, DePaul's HC Chris Holtmann enjoys 13.9 ppg from sophomore guard Jacob Meyer, slotting him 16th in the BIG EAST. Tops on the Blue Demon's boards is NJ Benson's 12th bsst mark in conference, 5.8 rpg.

