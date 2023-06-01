Arriving on the high major scene virtually overnight, 6-foot-6 Class of 2025 guard Jaylen Harrell has become one of the fastest stock-risers in the country. The Massachusetts native broke out during the EYBL Session I, averaging 23 points, 6.4 boards, and 2.2 assists for Expressions while fleeing the obscurity his versatile game was previously cloaked in.



As a well-built, bigger guard capable of eliciting mismatches and taking smaller defenders into the post, Harrell is unique for the mismatches he evokes. Buoyed by a tight handle and the ability to create space and shots off the dribble, Harrell also has an adeptness for creating open looks and exploiting seams in the defense. He currently holds offers from Georgetown, Alabama, Providence, and UMass.



The aspect of Harrell which may get undersold is his workmanlike presence on the glass. With his physicality and engine of relentlessness, Harrell has had multiple games of double digit rebounds on the EYBL circuit.

He pioneered Expressions to a victory over The Skill Factory 16U, grabbing a whopping 18 boards while scoring 26 points and dishing out three assists. A Needham, Mass., native, Harrell plays and guards both on and off the ball at St. Sebastian's School (MA).



The Massachusetts and New England area were once prime recruiting real estate for Ed Cooley, who raised his profile nationally during his time at Providence College. He will certainly keep his AAU relationships intact as Cooley continues to scour the EYBL landscape for intriguing talent.

Harrell has a skill set that aligns with the style enforced in the current times of the NCAA as a big, multi-layered guard with a wide ranging offensive game. He is able to bulldoze his way to the rim on smaller defenders and also stretch the floor out with his shooting.

Cooley is no stranger to recruiting big guards. He established a Top-15 national recruiting class several times at Providence, with one of the centerpieces being local Providence native David Duke, a big 6-foot-4 point guard. Duke went on to author a memorable career at Providence as an All Big East selection. He is currently in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets.



