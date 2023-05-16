Even when the rumors first started swirling and the controversy surrounding Ed Cooley and his departure from Providence began brewing across social media, there was a general understanding that change was coming. Cooley has now arrived in DC with the lofty task of rebuilding a previously ailing program and helping propel the historically powerful program back to national prominence.

With that, Cooley has re-tooled the roster and brought in several transfers during his opening stage of the job.

Primo Spears, a prolific scoring guard who splashed jumpers and created and triggered runs during a tumultuous, dungeon-dwelling season this past year, has already transferred to Florida State. Several other Patrick Ewing-era players, from a roster which has now been thoroughly cleansed, continue to pursue new hardwood homes.

April 30th, another expected change took place as Marvel Allen opted to re-open his recruitment. At the time he thanked Ewing et al, while also requesting to be released from NLI obligations, which G'Town, now coached by Ed Cooley, did. Allen cited the coaching change for yet another re-opening - prior to choosing G'Town, he committed to LSU, changing his mind when the former Tiger HC, Will Wade, along with his primary recruiter, Kevin Nickleberry, being fired.

Nickleberry then headed to G'Town, Allen in tow. Cooley's Hoyas, per someone close to the situation, made minimal effort to retain Allen.



Just around a week later, Allen landed at Dayton. The Flyers now have a 6'4", nearly 200 pound athletic perimeter performer, one affixed a three-star designation by Rivals.com. A former four star guy, Allen suffered an injury-impacted senior campaign at Montverde Academy (FL)



In terms of the Hoyas, Allen, at least in part, also saw the writing on the wall, with Cooley bringing in Illinois transfer Jayden Epps, a combo guard who averaged 9.5 points as a critical piece in the 2023 NCAA tournament run for the Illini. The Hoyas also recently secured a commitment from Texas transfer Rowan Brumbaugh, a 6-foot-4 point guard and DC native who red-shirted his freshman year with the Longhorns.

There is a crowded backcourt - add returning fifth year guy Jay Heath - and several signs pointed to Allen, who played at national power Montverde Academy (FL), ultimately re-considering his options. As a 6-foot-4 point guard and downhill scoring threat, Allen committed to Georgetown as an acclaimed Top-50 national recruit over the summer. He cited his relationship with then-coach Ewing and then-assistant Kevin Nickelberry.

A physical and bullish, certifiable three-level scorer, Allen won a pair of state titles and Calvary Christian in Fort Lauderdale. This past season, he played for a star-spangled Montverde team. Prospering at a high level and exposure-heavy environment throughout his high school career, Allen was considered the prized recruit of the 2023 class. He chose the Hoyas over a handful of highly prominent suitors, a core that included Michigan, Kansas, and Arizona State.As a late-signee, Allen will likely generate major buzz among high majors yet again.



