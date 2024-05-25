As a 6-foot-7 floor spreading guard with length and a quickened shot release, Class of 2025 Virginia Elite prospect Jordan Scott has established himself as one of the most intriguing mismatch threats in the country.Scott, who brings two way versatility with his ability to guard multiple positions and provide thorough rim protection while closing out on guards, hit an array of timely shots for VE 17u.

Scott has stuck transition 3-pointers. He hit shots on the move. He bagged 3-pointers from way, way beyond the confines of the arc. In a recent UAA event game, Scott scored 22 points to go with six rebounds and two blocks.

The South Lakes (VA) product, a four star recruit coming off a state title this season, has been on Ed Cooley's radar since he left Providence to take the Georgetown job last spring.

Scott has packed muscle onto a once spindly frame, having worked his way up to 193 pounds. He's adjusted with the pace of the game and has come along with his ability to attack close outs and score the ball at all three levels.

Scott would provide a much needed shooting presence and more depth in the backcourt, as the Hoyas have a potentially high impact and dynamic guard coming in 2024 Worcester Academy (MA) product Kayvaun Mulready.

At this point, however, Scott seemed a Michigan State lean, but recently has entertained a multitude of interested schools, including Maryalnd and Georgia Tech. The long, lithe, and agile guard/forward recently had an in home visit with longtime Spartans head coach Tom Izzo.

Beyond Michigan State and the Hoyas, Scott holds offers from Indiana, Texas Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Illinois, Washington, California, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Florida State and several others like the Rambling Wreck from Georgia Tech.



