April 4, 2018 - Suiting up for Team Thrill 16u this spring/summer, Class of 2020 and Rivals.com four star guard Elijah Wood knows this is a big travel team campaign for him; after starring with Team Statement in Adidas Gauntlet action, Wood will compete in the Under Armour Association. Team Thrill is loaded, giving Wood, a guard capable of playing both backcourt positions, options.

After a recent Thrill practice, Wood discussed Team Thrill, development, his Bethesda Chevy Chase HS (MD) experience and recruitment. The session, originally published on Premium Court, is included above.

On that message board more about Wood is discussed.

