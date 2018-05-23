HoyaReport.com

May 23, 2019 - During last month’s Adidas Gauntlet Gold competition in D.C. a unique player competed for the Upward Stars. Standing 6’11” and a svelte 210 pounds, Malcolm Wilson patrolled the lane, finishing around the rim, running the floor and battling. A three star athlete ranked 121st in his Class of 2019, Wilson didn’t dominate, scoring 4.75 points and pulling down 5.75 rebounds over the course of four games, yet still managed to intrigue.

His recruitment evidences a growing number of schools see potential.

“Hampton, South Carolina State, Clemson, South Carolina, VCU, Georgetown, and Georgia Tech...Rice" have all offered him scholarships, shared Wilson. A “3.9” GPA student, he doesn’t know what will be his college major.

Wilson does know what Geogetown’s head coach, Pat Ewing, told him during a visit this spring. For that, as well as Ewing’s expressed possible utilization of him, plus more, see Premium Court. Also there is a look at Wilson's game.



