September 25, 2018 - This past April, it was clear Malcolm Wilson was on Georgetown's recruiting board. The 6'10", 210 pound center, a South Carolina native was not only getting Hoya recruiting looks, but love from other schools as well. A nearly 4.0 student, one with length, athletic ability and the desire to improve is attractive to colleges.

As reported by HoyaReport.com around that time "Hampton, South Carolina State, Clemson, South Carolina, VCU, Georgetown, and Georgia Tech...Rice" had all tendered scholarship offers to Wilson. (For that interview, previously seen exclusively on our Premium Court message board, scroll down).

In mid-August, Wilson whittled his list to three finalists, G'Town, Clemson and Rice. The race for this Ridge View (SC) and Upward Stars (Adidas Gauntlet) standout's services became more crystallized.

Earlier today that derby ended, as Wilson, on his 18th birthday, chose Georgetown as his future college home via Twitter.

What does this Rivals.com three star athlete do on the court?

Being long and bouncy yet svelte, Wilson is a solid weak side shot blocker who can finish and run the floor. His post game is developmental - footwork, balance, strength, releases need work - though Wilson has the tools and seeming aptitude to improve.

Head Hoya coach Pat Ewing's big man haul is likely concluded for the Class of 2019, as Wilson is joined by Timothy Igohoefe.

For more on Malcolm Wilson, a Rivals.com three star athlete, including possible recruiting-related outcomes, visit Premium Court.















