Last Friday, Class of 2024 forward and Georgetown recruit Caleb Williams authored a Team Jumpman best 17 points in that team's 104-98 defeat at the hands of Team Flight in Locked In All=American play. The event, developed and implemented by Chris 'Lethal Shooter' Matthews and Brian Inge, didn't disappoint, as the contest was pushed into overtime and boasted good, second half hoops action.



Playing real ball in an all star event is rare. One of the prime adherents to competing the right way during the final half was Williams. He spoke on that approach, an interview that is available here!



Williams, a 6'7" forward from Sidwell Friends (DC) known for making winning plays - whatever they may b is considered a three star player by Rivals.com.



He was the first dominion to fall in HC Ed Cooley's 2024 recruiting class, a group currently boasting Thomas Sorber and Kayvaun Mulready, in addition to Williams.

(Be sure to jet over to Premium Court for much more, including another interview, this one that happened after practice).



