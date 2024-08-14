With that in mind, below is a report by Zach Smart, who tackled that question. Enjoy, and congrats are sent to Stevens!

Having just popped for Marquette, spurning the late charging Hoyas in the process, many are once again wondering, just who is Class of 2l025 guard Adrien Stevens. The WeR1 (UAA) and Bullis School (MD) is sort of an enigma.

A 6-foot-4 combo guard who has rapidly ascended into one of the country's top high school recruits, Class of 2025 Bullis School (MD) product Adrien Stevens has chosen Marquette. The Potomac, Md. native was considering Georgetown in his final six.

Stevens, a dazzling finisher with a deadly outside shot and an adeptness for creating space and opportunity off the dribble, announced that he's narrowed his choices down to Georgetown, Marquette, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Villanova, and Florida State. A multi-positional defender with a game predicated on instinct and IQ, Stevens has quickly ascended into a four-star.

He stayed a bit under the radar for much of his junior year, before increasing his profile among the analysts and scouting services across the country. The two-guard had had official visits to Marquette, Villanova, an unofficial jaunt to Georgetown.

After a dismal transition year for the Hoyas, Ed Cooley's first year in his mission to revitalize a once nationally prominent program, the Hoyas have been putting a fence around the DMV area and the talent-rich local DC and Maryland recruiting real estate. The challenge of carrying on the legacy of John Thompson, an iconic figure who is synonymous with Georgetown's golden era, is not for everyone. For Cooley, who was a friend and considered Thompson a mentor, the challenge is an inevitable one.

The staff had kept tabs on Stevens throughout this past season at Georgetown and officially offered him at the tail end of June.

At 6-4 and 195 pounds, Stevens has a college ready build and unique positional versatility with his ability to rebound and snare in-traffic boards. He's a better passer than credited for, with an ability to capitalize on hot reads with either hand.

Stevens has produced on some significant stages this summer. He was one of the top players at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando, Fla., which featured a "who's who" of the nation's elite. Stevens dictated the offensive tempo with his smooth handle, scored in one on one situations, displayed a fluid mid range touch, and attacked along the baseline. His craftiness around the rim, as he permeated the teeth of the defense and also drew defenders in before doling assists to jarringly open teammates around the rim. In UAA action with We R 1, Stevens proved himself one of the league' best players.



