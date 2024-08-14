PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Who Stevens the Player Is

Zach Smart
Special HoyaReport.com Scribe
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Having just popped for Marquette, spurning the late charging Hoyas in the process, many are once again wondering, just who is Class of 2l025 guard Adrien Stevens. The WeR1 (UAA) and Bullis School (MD) is sort of an enigma.

With that in mind, below is a report by Zach Smart, who tackled that question. Enjoy, and congrats are sent to Stevens!

Adrien St3evens, at Dmv lIVE.
Adrien St3evens, at Dmv lIVE. (ron bailey)
Advertisement

A 6-foot-4 combo guard who has rapidly ascended into one of the country's top high school recruits, Class of 2025 Bullis School (MD) product Adrien Stevens has chosen Marquette. The Potomac, Md. native was considering Georgetown in his final six.

Stevens, a dazzling finisher with a deadly outside shot and an adeptness for creating space and opportunity off the dribble, announced that he's narrowed his choices down to Georgetown, Marquette, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Villanova, and Florida State. A multi-positional defender with a game predicated on instinct and IQ, Stevens has quickly ascended into a four-star.

He stayed a bit under the radar for much of his junior year, before increasing his profile among the analysts and scouting services across the country. The two-guard had had official visits to Marquette, Villanova, an unofficial jaunt to Georgetown.

After a dismal transition year for the Hoyas, Ed Cooley's first year in his mission to revitalize a once nationally prominent program, the Hoyas have been putting a fence around the DMV area and the talent-rich local DC and Maryland recruiting real estate. The challenge of carrying on the legacy of John Thompson, an iconic figure who is synonymous with Georgetown's golden era, is not for everyone. For Cooley, who was a friend and considered Thompson a mentor, the challenge is an inevitable one.

The staff had kept tabs on Stevens throughout this past season at Georgetown and officially offered him at the tail end of June.

At 6-4 and 195 pounds, Stevens has a college ready build and unique positional versatility with his ability to rebound and snare in-traffic boards. He's a better passer than credited for, with an ability to capitalize on hot reads with either hand.

Stevens has produced on some significant stages this summer. He was one of the top players at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando, Fla., which featured a "who's who" of the nation's elite. Stevens dictated the offensive tempo with his smooth handle, scored in one on one situations, displayed a fluid mid range touch, and attacked along the baseline. His craftiness around the rim, as he permeated the teeth of the defense and also drew defenders in before doling assists to jarringly open teammates around the rim. In UAA action with We R 1, Stevens proved himself one of the league' best players.


Tweet Locker

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+mhfCfpoUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ptVGdOZVRo TGkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qbVRnTmVUaExpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEFkcmllbiBTdGV2ZW5zIChAQWRyaWVuU3RldmVuczMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWRyaWVuU3RldmVuczMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjM0 MTU1MDk2NzAzNTEwMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEz LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1B3cnlBS2VXTXoiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qd3J5QUtlV016PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJydWNlIEtl bGxleSAoQEJydWNlS2VsbGV5MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CcnVjZUtlbGxleTEvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjM1NTU5NjI1NzkzNTM2MjU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2dlb3JnZXRvd24ucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3doby1zdGV2ZW5zLXRoZS1wbGF5ZXItaXMiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmdlb3Jn ZXRvd24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3aG8tc3RldmVucy10aGUtcGxh eWVyLWlzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwOTgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK