HoyaReport.com

March 18, 2018 - Friday evening Georgetown's women's basketball program advanced in this year's Women's National Invitational Tournament, sending Delaware and former GU coach Natasha Adair home via a 67-57, McDonough Arena, victory

The fact Delaware, owners of a final 19-13 record, led by Adair played on Georgetown's campus produced a feeling-filled event, understandably.

"She did a lot for us" said junior guard Dionna White, afterward. "Playing against her was something special, and I'm happy to have the chance to".

Head Hoya James Howard agreed, candidly noting "Absolutely", when asked if matching up against Adair was emotional. "Without Coach 'A', there would be no James Howard, because she gave me an opportunity to come here as associate head coach...I'm just blessed and thankful for her".

Between the lines, G'Town lead after each quarter. Senior forward Cynthia Petke bested all scorers with 26 points, followed by White's 16 points and game best six assists.



Senior center Yazmine Belk pulled an eye-popping 16 rebounds, topping besting all players, while adding eight points. Said Petke of Belk's work "She was being Yaz. That's what Yaz does. When she's in her game, like she was today, she can easily pull 19 rebounds down. And she was just being agressive...I'm proud of her".

The only Blue Hen to score in double figures was junior forward Nicole Enabosi, producer of 15 points.

Georgetown, owners of the BIG EAST's sixth place, regular season standing, is now 16-15 and takes the court yoday, again at McDonough Arena. Tip-off is 7p, the foe being Duquesne (24-7), the Atlantic 10 Conference's second placed regular season squad.

Seats are available through G'Town's athletic department or on-site, while G'Town students are admitted free. Broadcast viewers can head to GUHoyas.com.

Below is exclusive postgame presser video of Howard, White and Petke.











