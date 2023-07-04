Being part of the Team Takeover family comes with great expectations. Such is life when you've as an organization, consistently set yourself as one of the best travel team outfits in America.



It might be unfair, but it's reality, one Team Takeover has met head on. And that means their 17u National outfit as well.



TTO National 17u is Takeover's 'B' or developmental team for that age group. Those terms may be misnomers, as this group boasts talented guys. Last year's iteration enjoyed competitors like Tyler Perkins, incoming Penn guard who was Capital Classic MVP this season.



Takeover National 17u 2023 also has competitors that can play. And shares a fundamental ethos with former versions.



"A few of these guys want to go to the next level" said head coach Chuck Henry when asked between Marquee Hoops DC Jumpoff games this spring specifically about his coaching staff getting better. In his mind "Ultimately we are only going to be as good ss the coaching staff"".



During that interview, he also extolled his philosophy of improving players, elaborated on a few at that time in Chris Henderson and Ty Woodland, plus more!



Following is the exclusive interview:

