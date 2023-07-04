Travel Team Tour: Team Takeover 17u National
Development remains cornerstone for this crew
Being part of the Team Takeover family comes with great expectations. Such is life when you've as an organization, consistently set yourself as one of the best travel team outfits in America.
It might be unfair, but it's reality, one Team Takeover has met head on. And that means their 17u National outfit as well.
TTO National 17u is Takeover's 'B' or developmental team for that age group. Those terms may be misnomers, as this group boasts talented guys. Last year's iteration enjoyed competitors like Tyler Perkins, incoming Penn guard who was Capital Classic MVP this season.
Takeover National 17u 2023 also has competitors that can play. And shares a fundamental ethos with former versions.
"A few of these guys want to go to the next level" said head coach Chuck Henry when asked between Marquee Hoops DC Jumpoff games this spring specifically about his coaching staff getting better. In his mind "Ultimately we are only going to be as good ss the coaching staff"".
During that interview, he also extolled his philosophy of improving players, elaborated on a few at that time in Chris Henderson and Ty Woodland, plus more!
Following is the exclusive interview:
At the time, Henry noted "I love this team", including their defensive prowess. Fast forward several months and many games, does he feel similarly, and is the unit, players and coaches alike, still improving?
In a nutshell, yes.
Amongst preparation for this week's huge Marquee Hoops Finale in Pennsylvania, Henry reiterated "The theme for us was and continues to be development", before elaborating "One thing I believe our guys have developed is a toughness. These guys have grown mentally and physically. They are much tougher on and off the court. Guys have overall just grown up".
Specific player-wise, "On the court we have some guys like Chris Henderson who's shooting the ball much better. Nijel Howard is putting the ball on the floor now. Rulian Stewart is making better decisions. Nate Pondexter is more of a guard than he's been in the past, shooting the ball from 3 with good consistency".
Add Ty Woodland to the improvement mob, as "He embraces being a traditional back to the basket big man", one who has shown great improvement hedging, guarding hand offs in space and facing up better offensively, while extending his jumper.
When it comes to the bench leaders, Henry believes they "have learned from one another in practice" a boon as "We all have such different philosophies on basketball. However, we believe we've put a system in place these guys can understand and execute to maximize their talents".
Two big time tournaments remain for college coaches, recruitniks, parents et al to witness this development, the aforementioned Marquee Hoops Finale (July 5-9) and July 15th -16th in New Jersey for Marquee's Summer Jumpoff. Sites are Hershey, PA and Sportika, NJ, respectively. Both welcome NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and Juco coaches, per recruiting rules.
If you value teams that improve, work on their craft, and push forward, Team Takeover National 17u is your crew! Come check them out. You wont be disappointed.