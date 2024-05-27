Advertisement
Travel Team Tour: Crusader Nation 17u

Ron Bailey
The world of high school-aged travel team hoops is tantamount to any ecosystem. You have organizations that are at the top of the food chain, others that operate closer to there, and still more who essentially feed the other two cohorts. Of course these designations can be fluid, predicated on situation and organizational makeup.

Crusader Nation 17u is in a unique apace: A non-sponsored group that nevertheless demands respect from all in the ecosystem, including those considered apex predators. This group, initially out of Howard County, MD pulls kids from both sides of the BW (Baltimore-Washington) Parkway.

And this group, who routinely places players in college via a nexus of coaching, training, organizing and platforming, all in as their coach says, "The right way". All at a high level.

"May and July are about two things, either get exposed or exposure" opined Myles, also HC at nationally recognized Saint Frances Academy (MD). Continuing, he noted "we don't want to get exposed". Ultimately, "Playing the right way and representing your brand are important in basketball".

More discussed with Myles include his message to the squad during a St. James 2024 Spring Basketball Survivor tilt, how to play on UA's Rise circuit where Crusader Nation competes, what he brings to the table as coach, his CN loyalty developed over 10-12 years, Crusader Nation's structure, members of this CN 17 crew, his/Crusader Nation's role in generating recruitment interest, it's organizational approach, being able to learn from Coach Mac (Fred McCatherine), and stressing defense as he does at SFA.

Want the entire session? it follows!

More is available on Premium Court!



Film Vault

Several Crusaders

Donovan Flamer - 6'9", Class of 2025 forward, St. Frances Academy (MD - Mid-majors/lower high majors like ECU, Nichols State and Jacksonville have offered.

What they see is a long, angular frontcourt guy with high upside, is coachable and is starting to spread the floor.

Darnell Dantzler - 5'9", Class of 2025 point guard, Emerson (MD) - Playing for his father at Emerson (MD), "Little Darnell" Dantzler is, as Myles stated "a two time state champion" there. He was instrumental in achieving those rings also, as Dantzler is fast, aggressive and scores at all three levels.

His skill set screams Division I, and to be fair NC A&T, Mt. St. Mary's and GA State have shown love. Nevertheless, Dantzler's size and the emergence of portal recruiting likely has him headed to Division II, where he could star.

Jahshua Lamothe - 6'3", Class of 2025 wing, St. Frances (MD) - A generalist, Lamothe is the kind of guy who does whatever to win. Comes from a hoops family.

No real interest has been received. That should change.


The Shots

Enjoy these exclusive photos of Crusader Nation guys!


Tweet Locker 

