The world of high school-aged travel team hoops is tantamount to any ecosystem. You have organizations that are at the top of the food chain, others that operate closer to there, and still more who essentially feed the other two cohorts. Of course these designations can be fluid, predicated on situation and organizational makeup.

Crusader Nation 17u is in a unique apace: A non-sponsored group that nevertheless demands respect from all in the ecosystem, including those considered apex predators. This group, initially out of Howard County, MD pulls kids from both sides of the BW (Baltimore-Washington) Parkway.



And this group, who routinely places players in college via a nexus of coaching, training, organizing and platforming, all in as their coach says, "The right way". All at a high level.

"May and July are about two things, either get exposed or exposure" opined Myles, also HC at nationally recognized Saint Frances Academy (MD). Continuing, he noted "we don't want to get exposed". Ultimately, "Playing the right way and representing your brand are important in basketball".

More discussed with Myles include his message to the squad during a St. James 2024 Spring Basketball Survivor tilt, how to play on UA's Rise circuit where Crusader Nation competes, what he brings to the table as coach, his CN loyalty developed over 10-12 years, Crusader Nation's structure, members of this CN 17 crew, his/Crusader Nation's role in generating recruitment interest, it's organizational approach, being able to learn from Coach Mac (Fred McCatherine), and stressing defense as he does at SFA.

