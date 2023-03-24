The NCAA transfer portal has added a different dynamic to college athletics generally, basketball specifically. Scholarship athletes can now transfer, at least once, without having to sit out the following year at their new institution.

Since taking the reigns of Georgetown just days ago after 12 seasons at BIG EAST member Providence, Ed Cooley of course is not immune to portal machinations. That goes for gaining as well as losing players.

Both are starting to take place now.

The Hoyas have been linked to a number of portal entrants, indicating Cooley and his developing staff have been busy attempting to piece together a roster for next season. .

Players he inherited at Georgetown have also contributed to his portal management task; Sopomore guards Primo Spears and Jodan Riley, joined by freshman guard Denver Anglin and classmate forward D'Ante Bass, plus senior center Malcolm Wilson have all entered the portal, expressing at least interest in leaving. If so desired by both player and G'Town, they can theoretically return. .

Presently, the first transfer for a player is without restriction, as that individual can play immediately at the destination school.

The second transfer is more controlled - a mandatory sit out year at the future institution must be waived if the performer is to participate in games during the campaign following arrival.

Below is guidance issued by the NCAA, late last year.

So how does this impact the four present-Hoyas noted above?

Riley, Anglin, Bass and Wilson are A-Ok. The first and last haven't transferred during their careers, while frosh Anglin and Bass obviously have not had a chance to previously. This quartet, if another school is chosen, can play right away.

Spears is another matter.

He came to G'Town from Duquesne last summer, so this would be his second transfer. Accordingly, without waiver, Spears would have to sit out a year at the new college, being able to practice but not play in 2023-24.

As the guidance below indicates, there are two situations in which an athlete can be compete immediately after a second transfer.

Does any of this apply to Spears?

Jot over to Premium Court for that!