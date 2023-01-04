Today, HC Pat Ewing and program are afforded another opportunity to win a BIG EAST game, which hasn't happened in 24 chances, or a high major program generally (27 straight losses), over two seasons. Unfortunately, the foe is ever-dangerous Villanova.

Gone is Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright for Villanova, in is former assistant Kyle Neptune. Giving the coach 16 points per contest is junior forward Eric Dixon, landing him fifth in the BIG EAST. Both marks are shared by grad guard Caleb Daniels. Grad forward Brandon Slater's 11.4 ppg positions him 29th in the conference.



Dixon and Slater pace the team in boarding, with the former pulling down 6.3 rpg, the latter 5.5, landing them 16th and 19th in the BIG EAST, respectively.



Patrick Ewing, in his sixth season helming Georgetown, sees sophomore guard Primo Spears mirror Dixon's 16 ppg/5th in BIG EAST current scoring resume. Brandon Murray, a sophomore guard, contributes 15.5 ppg (11th in league), while junior guard Jay Heath is credited with 13.4 points each time out. That work slots Heath 21st in the league, but will not be received tonight, as he's on the shelf until February with a broken finger.



Standing fourth among BIG EAST rebounders is senior center Qudus Wahab (8.1 rpg). Akok Akok, Ewing's junior forward, snags 6.9 rpg himself, placing him 11th in the BIG EAST.



Circle back for postgame coverage!