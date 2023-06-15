At 6-foot-10, 235-pound Class of 2024 Center Thomas Sorber brings the type of rugged, bar room brawling presence required to fortify a front line. Especially in the unforgiving, physical, black-and-blue marked Big East conference synonymous with hard-edged forwards and centers.

Beyond his ferocity on the offensive glass and the defensive glass, the Class of 2024 Georgetown commit has authored efficiency throughout the EYBL circuit this spring.



Playing for Team Final, the Trenton, NJ native put his stamp on a victory over LivON during Session IV. Sorber scored 17 points, tore down 16 boards, and added five blocks, sealing the net shut while simultaneously altering the trajectory of shot attempts inside.

Sorber was also noteworthy during a victory over Team Durant, scoring 15 points on the strength of a scalding 6-for-7 from the field, adding seven rebounds and four blocks.

Current Hoya HC, Ed Cooley had previously while at Providence, sustaining the relationship as Sorber rapidly emerged into one the most highly sought recruits in the nation. Sorber accumulated offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Maryland and various others.



The previous coaching staff at Penn State under Micah Shrewsbury (who has since taken the head coaching position at Notre Dame) and the previous Patrick Ewing-led regime at Georgetown had also been actively courting Sorber.

Sorber first ascended the national recruiting mountaintops during his sophomore year at Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia, averaging 16.1 points and 9.4 boards. He solidified his status as a fly swatter, instinctively defending the goal to the tune of 3.7 blocks per game.With an adeptness for scoring with his back to the rim and also his proficiency around the basket, Sorber has embodied workmanlike production. He's able to hedge, step out and hit the deep jumper and also utilize mismatches by backing down smaller defenders in the paint.



