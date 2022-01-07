Today it's the Golden Eagles

What: Marquette (9-6, 1-3 in BIG EAST) at Georgtown (6-5)

In their first action in nearly three weeks - Covid-19 spurred cancellations/postponements took four games off their schedule - Georgetown takes the court again, this time for their first BIG EAST Conference game of the season. The foe is Marquette.

When it comes to team stats:

Head coach Pat Ewing's Hoyas are led by freshman guard Aminu Mohammed's 14.6 points per game. Graduate forward Kaiden Rice's 14.5 ppg follows hyper-closely. A pair of players, Don Carey and Dante Harris, each log 12.8 ppg.



Mohammed is the team's best rebounder, pulling down 8.7 rpg, while Carey contributes 5.3 rpg.. Junior pivot Tim Igohefe is credited with 7.4 rpg, but is again unavailable due to injury.



Shaka Smart, Marquette's head coach in his first year as such, gets double figure scoring from their Baltimore-native guys - sophomore forward Justin Lewis (15.7 ppg) and senior guard Darryl Morsell (13.3 ppg). Lewis paces the Golden Eagles in rebounding at 8.7 each time out.



Return for extensive postgame coverage.



Below are links to additional pregame content:



What They Do: Marquette - A look at MU on the court, including players and strategy, plus some things that might work against them.



Pregame Pressers: Marquette in DC '22 - HC Ewing discusses the state of Georgetown, MU and how his staff handled an extended pause.





