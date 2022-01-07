 HoyaReport - Today it's the Golden Eagles
Today it's the Golden Eagles

Don Carey and the Hoyas welcome Marquette this evening.
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
In their first action in nearly three weeks - Covid-19 spurred cancellations/postponements took four games off their schedule - Georgetown takes the court again, this time for their first BIG EAST Conference game of the season. The foe is Marquette.

Basic information:

What: Marquette (9-6, 1-3 in BIG EAST) at Georgtown (6-5)

When: 1.7.22, 630p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, WDC

Tix: Seats can be had starting at $3

In-game Chat: Premium Court

Real-time Stats: GUHoyas.com

When it comes to team stats:

Marquette at Georgetown Team Statistics (Overall)
Stat Marquette Georgetown

Points per game

73.4 ppg

77 ppg

Points per game allowed

70.3 ppg

73 ppg

Field Goal %

43.5%

44.3%

Field Goal % allowed

41.2%

42.4%

3pt Field Goal %

32.3%

39.2%

3pt Field Goal % allowed

31.8%

35.4%

Rebounds per game

37 rpg

41.5 rpg

Head coach Pat Ewing's Hoyas are led by freshman guard Aminu Mohammed's 14.6 points per game. Graduate forward Kaiden Rice's 14.5 ppg follows hyper-closely. A pair of players, Don Carey and Dante Harris, each log 12.8 ppg.

Mohammed is the team's best rebounder, pulling down 8.7 rpg, while Carey contributes 5.3 rpg.. Junior pivot Tim Igohefe is credited with 7.4 rpg, but is again unavailable due to injury.

Shaka Smart, Marquette's head coach in his first year as such, gets double figure scoring from their Baltimore-native guys - sophomore forward Justin Lewis (15.7 ppg) and senior guard Darryl Morsell (13.3 ppg). Lewis paces the Golden Eagles in rebounding at 8.7 each time out.

Return for extensive postgame coverage.

Below are links to additional pregame content:

What They Do: Marquette - A look at MU on the court, including players and strategy, plus some things that might work against them.

Pregame Pressers: Marquette in DC '22 - HC Ewing discusses the state of Georgetown, MU and how his staff handled an extended pause.


